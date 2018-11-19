An archelogist works on the fresco ''Leda e il cigno'' (Leda and the swan) recently discovered in the Regio V archeological area in Pompeii, Naples district, Italy, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

The Pompeii archaeological park near Naples in south-west Italy continued to unveil wonders of the great Roman Empire when on Monday a well-preserved fresco depicting the Greek myth of "Leda and the Swan" was unearthed.

The stunning fresco was discovered in a bedroom on the Regio V excavation site and depicts the myth of Leda and the swan who, according to Greek mythology, was the wife of King Tyndareus, and was seduced or raped – depending on the version of the myth – by a swan who in fact was a disguised Zeus, the King of Gods.