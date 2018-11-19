The Pompeii archaeological park near Naples in south-west Italy continued to unveil wonders of the great Roman Empire when on Monday a well-preserved fresco depicting the Greek myth of "Leda and the Swan" was unearthed.
The stunning fresco was discovered in a bedroom on the Regio V excavation site and depicts the myth of Leda and the swan who, according to Greek mythology, was the wife of King Tyndareus, and was seduced or raped – depending on the version of the myth – by a swan who in fact was a disguised Zeus, the King of Gods.