Japanese billionaire and art collector, Yusaku Maezawa, who will be the first tourist to go to the Moon, said Tuesday that he hopes the mission, on which he will be accompanied by eight artists, can help enrich the art world.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, a few weeks after Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX had unveiled Maezawa as the world's first lunar tourist, the billionaire extended an invitation to creators wishing to make the world a better place through their artworks.