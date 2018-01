Undated handout image made released by German OHB System AG of an artist's impression of the European GNSS constellation with 30 satellites in 24.000 km distance to the Earth. EFE-EPA (FILE) /OHB System AG / HANDOUT

Spain's central Madrid region was chosen Thursday as the new home of the security monitoring center for the European Union's global navigation satellite system, Galileo, following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, EU sources told EFE.

In a vote by EU member state representatives at the European Commission, Madrid was selected to host the GSMC's new facility in support of Galileo's primary operations in France, once it leaves its current location in the UK after Brexit.