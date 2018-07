An Airbus A310 Medevac plane of the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) touches down on the military part of the Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany, March 12,2014.EFE- EPA (FILE) /BERND VON JUTRCZENKA

A German Air Force officer checks an instrument pane inside an Airbus A400M aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Squad 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) presented in its medical configuration at Tegel Airport, in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

A German Air Force officer checks a medical monitor inside an Airbus A400M aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Squad 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) presented in its medical configuration at Tegel Airport, in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

epa06920065 A German Air Force officer checks medical equipment inside an Airbus A400M aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Squad 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) presented in its medical configuration at Tegel Airport, in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Air Force officers check the instrument settings on the overhead panel inside the cockpit of an Airbus A400M aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Squad 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) presented in its medical configuration at Tegel Airport, in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

An Airbus A400M transport aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Sqaud 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) which was presented in a medical configuration at the military part of the airport, takes off from Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany, 31 July 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

A German Air Force officer has an Airbus A400M badge on his uniform as he stands in front of medical emergency equipment inside an Airbus A400M aircraft of the German Air Force's Air Transport Squad 62 (Lufttransportgeschwader, LTG 62) presented in its medical configuration at Tegel Airport, in Berlin, Germany, July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The German Luftwaffe on Tuesday presented at Tegel airport's military sector in Berlin its first Airbus A400M transport aircraft in a medical evacuation configuration.

The Airbus A400M Atlas is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, designed by Airbus Defence and Space as a tactical airlifter with strategic capabilities and is due to replace older transport aircraft, such as the aging Lockheed C-130 Hercules.