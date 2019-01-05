German politician Mahmut Oezdemir (at rostrum) of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks in the parliament session discussing German as the official language of the country, in the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, 02 March 2018. EPA FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks her mobile phone as she attends a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 21 November 2018. EPA FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

German authorities are investigating the leaking and hacking of personal data belonging to hundreds of politicians and other personalities in one of the country's largest cyber breaches, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.

The leaks, which were mainly disseminated through a Twitter account that the company shut down on Friday, included personal data from Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said government officials. No sensitive information from the politicians were released and government networks weren't affected, authorities said.