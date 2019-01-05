German authorities are investigating the leaking and hacking of personal data belonging to hundreds of politicians and other personalities in one of the country's largest cyber breaches, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.
The leaks, which were mainly disseminated through a Twitter account that the company shut down on Friday, included personal data from Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said government officials. No sensitive information from the politicians were released and government networks weren't affected, authorities said.