Photo provided on July 14, 2019, by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) showing a coral colony in Florida ocean waters that has been affected by Stony Coral Tissue Loss, a rampant disease that is decimating local coral species. EFE-EPA/FWC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Getting coral to reproduce "in captivity," something that may occur on one or two "magic" nights in August with the help of the Moon, is the next step in a national plan to save several species of the marine animal from a serious disease in Florida

Over the past five years, 23 species of Florida coral have been attacked by an endemic disease, a situation that has united the scientific community to remove about 1,000 healthy coral specimens from the ocean, keeping them alive "in captivity" and - the most difficult part of the plan - getting them to reproduce outside their natural environment.