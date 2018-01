View of the giant lily pads (floating leafs of the Victoria cruziana, a water lily species) blanketing the surface of a lagoon, in Limpio, Paraguay, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Thousands of tourists have flocked in recent days to this small town outside Paraguay's capital, where giant lily pads (floating leafs of the Victoria cruziana, a water lily species) have returned and are blanketing the surface of a lagoon.

Lily pads of such massive size, some of up to two meters (6.5 feet) in diameter, are only seen in that lagoon near the Paraguay River once every three or four years, local residents say.