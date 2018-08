An Israeli archaeologist holds a golden earring from the early Hellenistic period more than 2,000 years ago. It was discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority at the City of David excavations site in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli archaeologists hoped a more than 2,000-year-old gold earring unearthed in Jerusalem would shed light on the ancient city's obscure Hellenistic period, an efe-epa photojournalist documented Wednesday.

The beautifully-crafted, intricate single filigree ornament, which comprises a twisted golden hoop topped with a decorative head resembling a horned animal similar to an antelope, was discovered at the Givati Parking Lot excavation near the City of David archaeological site in October.