Luis Adolfo Iglesias Reyes (2-L), Vice President of investments at ETECSA, and Google's head in Cuba, Brett Perlmutter (2-R) sign a memorandum of understanding to start negotiating a subsequent service agreement Internet traffic exchange in Havana, Cuba, March 28, 2019. The state monopoly of telecommunications in Cuba, Etecsa, and the US company Google signed agreements that are expected to increase access to the Internet and technological resources on the island. EPA-EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

Google and Cuba presented here Thursday an agreement that envisions the direct interconnection of their respective networks to improve internet access on the island.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by executives of the US technology giant and Cuban state telecommunications company Etecsa lays the basis for the negotiation of a subsequent service agreement enabling the interchange of internet traffic between the Cuba and Google networks, a practice known as "peering."