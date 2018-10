View of Google's new Pixel Slate tablet during its official presentation on oct. 9, 2018, in New York. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Google on Tuesday unveiled its new Pixel Slate, a tablet that can be used as a portable computer and designed so that users can get the most from both work and their leisure time.

Google officials told EFE that the new device has been designed for people with a "versatile" lifestyle and the new tablet will enable them, for instance, to work and play at the same time or change from one activity to another with little effort.