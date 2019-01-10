Google and other search engines shouldn't be forced to apply the European Union's "right to be forgotten" beyond the bloc's borders, an adviser to the EU's top court argued Thursday, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The recommendation — if followed by the EU's Luxembourg-based Court of Justice — would be a major victory for Google, a unit of Alphabet, which has for three years been fighting an order from France's privacy regulator to apply the EU principle globally.