Technology giant Google announced on Thursday it was investing 250 million euros ($311.4 million) to build a new data management facility in Belgium where it expected to create up to 1,200 jobs.

This latest Google facility project inaugurated in the town of Hainaut Saint-Ghislain Vallone in the presence of Prime Minister Charles Michel will be completed towards the end of 2019.