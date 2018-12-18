Woman walks past Google offices in New York on Dec. 17, 2018, the day it revealed plans to invest $1 billion in the construction of new offices there, an announcement that comes weeks after both Amazon and Apple made known their individual expansion projects in the Big Apple. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Google revealed Monday that it will invest $1 billion in the construction of new offices in New York, an announcement that comes weeks after both Amazon and Apple made known their individual expansion projects in the Big Apple.

In a posting on the company's blog, Google Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the name of the new campus, which will occupy 158,000 sq. meters (1.7 million sq. feet), will be Google Hudson Square and will be located between the Soho and Greenwich Village neighborhoods of Manhattan.