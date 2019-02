Scene of a group on horseback riding down a cliff in the Grand Canyon in 1914, five years before the geological treasure was designated a national park by US President Woodrow Wilson; this Tuesday it will complete its first century as a national park. EFE-EPA/Luhrs Family/Arizona State University/File

View of a group of tourists hiking down a cliffside path in Arizona's Grand Canyon, declared one of the seven natural wonders of the world and known for its breathtaking panoramic views, and which on Tuesday, Feb. 26, will complete its first century as a US national park. EFE-EPA/Paul Stolen/Grand Canyon National Park/File

View of Arizona's Grand Canyon, declared one of the seven natural wonders of the world and known for its breathtaking panoramic views, and which on Tuesday, Feb. 26, will complete its first century as a US national park. EFE-EPA/Grand Canyon National Park/File

Arizona's Grand Canyon, declared one of the seven natural wonders of the world and known for its breathtaking panoramic views, was formed over millions of years, but on Tuesday, Feb. 26, will complete its first century as a US national park.

More than 6 million people every year visit this magical attraction, included on an infinity of bucket lists, and which has been used to shoot scenes for such films as "Thelma and Louise" and "Grand Canyon."