Wild grass snakes (Natrix natrix) during their mating on a tree in the marsh of Weingarten near Karlsruhe, Germany, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Love was in the air for a nest of grass snakes living in marshland near Weingarten in southern Germany on Monday, an epa correspondent reported.

Also known as ringed or water snakes, the Eurasian grass snake (Natrix natrix) is a non-venomous reptile that spends much of its time near water, feasting on amphibians.