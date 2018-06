Scientists have spotted a great white shark in Spain's Mediterranean waters for the first time in three decades, as shown in an image released via epa Friday.

The big fish _ one of the largest carnivorous predators on earth _ this particular one about five meters (16 feet) in length according to biologist and filmmaker Fernando López-Mirones, was sighted during a scientific expedition off the holiday resort island of Mallorca in a section of the Mediterranean called the Balearic Sea.