Members of Greenpeace Mexico climbed the Diana the Huntress Statue here Wednesday to dramatize the problem of air pollution in this sprawling, traffic-clogged metropolis of 20 million people.

The activists festooned the iconic sculpture on Mexico City's main thoroughfare with an oxygen tank and mask, accompanied by a sign reading: "The air in Mexico KILLS."