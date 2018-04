Greenpeace activists stretch a poster depicting the sun during a demo for renewable energy in front of National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, 19 April 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A Greenpeace activist holding a poster during a demo for renewable energy in front of National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, 19 April 2018. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Activists from environmental organization Greenpeace took to the capital of Bulgaria Thursday to urge governments to advocate for using more sources of renewable energy, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

As part of the protest, a group of 20 Greenpeace members from five countries across Europe installed a large poster depicting the sun on the ground outside the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.