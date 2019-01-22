Greenpeace activists display a thermometer installation in front of the brown coal-fired power plant Niederaussem operated by RWE in Bergheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Greenpeace activists display a thermometer installation in front of the brown coal-fired power plant Niederaussem operated by RWE in Bergheim, Germany,Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Greenpeace activists display a thermometer installation in front of the brown coal-fired power plant Niederaussem operated by RWE in Bergheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Greenpeace in Germany staged a protest outside one of Europe's most polluting coal plants to urge the government to adopt environmental policies that would help the country meet its 2020 climate targets, activists said Tuesday.

Some 60 environmental activists created a 50-meter long glowing thermometer in a meadow opposite the Niederaussem power plant, in the Northrhine-Westphalia state, in a visually arresting protest to highlight the vast amounts of greenhouse gases the lignite-fired power station emits from its polluting chimneys.