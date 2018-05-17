People look at a Greenpeace banner in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Greenpeace activists on Thursday set up solar panels on the European Parliament in Brussels and unveiled a giant banner demanding easier access to solar power, as the penultimate round of negotiations on the role of renewable energy in the European Union took place, as reported by an epa-efe journalist.

The activists were denouncing that governments often try to stop citizens from using renewable energy, like in Spain, where a so-called "sun tax" sees solar panel users forced to pay huge fees while the government spends 27 million euros ($31.9 million) a year to buy electricity for ministry buildings, according to Greenpeace.