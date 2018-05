View of the statue located in front of the Argentine congress with a respirator mask placed by Greenpeace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Greenpeace

Greenpeace placed a respirator mask on a statue located in front of the Argentine congress in Buenos Aires to protest the city's bad air quality and the lack of a proper air pollution measuring system.

Early Thursday morning, several activists climbed the 23-meter monument symbolizing the republic to demand "clean air" and a public transit system based on renewable energy.