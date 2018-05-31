View of an image projected onto the façade of the University of Buenos Aires' School of Law, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE

Environmental watchdog Greenpeace projected images of trees onto a law school in this capital in a protest Thursday aimed at bringing attention to the destruction of protected forest in the northwestern Argentine province of Salta.

The non-governmental organization is demanding strict compliance with the National Forest Law, an Environmental Ministry resolution published in January that canceled permits for 32 farms in that province to deforest in protected areas and a provincial Labor Ministry resolution that suspends authorizations for "soil-use change."