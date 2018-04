Aerial view of a concession of Indonesian company Megakarya Jaya Raya, which belongs to the Yemeni private conglomerate Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA), and which the environmental organization Greenpeace accuses of deforestation in a protected area, in the Boven Digoel district of Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ULET IFANSASTI/GREENPEACE

Environmental group Greenpeace denounced Friday that a palm oil supplier for international brands had cleared a protected rainforest area in the Indonesian province of Papua.

The nonprofit said satellite images and aerial photos taken between 2015 and 2018 showed a deforested area of 4,000 hectares, "an area almost half the size of Paris" in Boven Digoel district, which has many areas protected by Indonesian law.