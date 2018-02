Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior ship flies a message from its masts during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A patrol boat stands guard during a protest by greenpeace activists during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Greenpeace activists unfurl a banner during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A general view of Shell's oil refinery during a protest by Greenpeace activists in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A Greenpeace activist talks to colleagues on her radio during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Greenpeace activists hold a banner during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Greenpeace activists ride an inflatable boat during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Greenpeace activists unfurl a banner during a protest at an oil refinery in Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Dozens of Greenpeace activists on Wednesday entered a Shell refinery in the Philippines to demand the company cooperate with an investigation probing the role of big fossil fuel companies in climate-change related disasters.

The activists entered Shell's Batangas refinery, situated 80 kilometers south of Manila, from their ship Rainbow Warrior - which has been docking in the archipelago since the last one week - and unfurled a banner which said "PEOPLE AND PLANET, NOT PROFIT."