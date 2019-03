Photo sent by the WWF from Madrid on Feb. 07, 2013, of a marine vaquita (porpoise) in danger of extintion. Gulf of California harbor porpoises down to just 22, Mexican expert says. EPA-EFE/ WWF/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fewer than two dozen Gulf of California harbor porpoises, the most endangered marine mammal in the world, were spotted in Mexico during the summer of 2018, Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) researcher Jorge Urban Ramirez said.

"Only 22 vaquitas were seen in the summer of 2018," Urban Ramirez said in a Twitter post.