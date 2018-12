A group of nine North Korean defectors who have been under protective custody in Japan for nearly three weeks arrives at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Oct. 4, 2011 (reissued Dec. 28, 2018). EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A passenger undergoes identification via biometrics for boarding at Gimpo International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Unidentified hackers swiped the personal information of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors living in South Korea, following a breach last month of a government-funded resettlement agency's database, Seoul officials said Friday, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Hackers obtained the names, addresses and dates of birth of some 997 North Korean defectors, a Unification Ministry spokeswoman said.