An undated handout image shows Hajjah Hasni Zarina, the director general of SalamWeb Technologies, at the company's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

A Malaysian tech firm claims to have developed the world’s first mobile and desktop browser that is compliant with Islamic values to target the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims by offering them a safe and ethically-sensitive online experience.

Among other features, SalamWeb has a clock showing prayer timings as per your geographical location, a compass indicating the direction that a Muslim must face while praying and signals warnings when you try to open a website that may be forbidden according to Islam's teachings.