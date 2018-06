A photo dated 12 May 2014 that gives a sense of the overpopulation of Mexico City. Earth's massive and growing human population has a major impact on the environment and must be checked to preserve the planet's natural heritage, a Mexican expert in ecology and conservation, Gerardo Ceballos, told EFE. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez/FILE

Earth's massive and growing human population has a major impact on the environment and must be checked to preserve the planet's natural heritage, a Mexican expert in ecology and conservation told EFE.

"If we don't do something significant in terms of population, there'll be no way to reverse the large-scale environmental deterioration we're now experiencing," the director of the Institute of Ecology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Gerardo Ceballos, said.