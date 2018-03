Forty three-year-old Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino on the planet, rests at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, 03 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The health of the world's last male northern white rhino was starting to deteriorate, the OI Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya said Thursday.

The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan, who had just about recovered from an infection in his back right leg at the end of 2017, was recently found to have another "deeper" infection, according to the reserve.