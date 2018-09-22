A Chilean factory assembles the ecoefficient heater invented by Hector Becker that burns wood but promises to save up to 75 percent of fuel and provide more than 90 percent of heating efficiency, while making sure that the energy of firewood is transferred to people's homes and not to their lungs. EFE-EPA/CORMA

A Chilean researcher has invented an ecoefficient heater that burns wood but promises to save up to 75 percent of fuel and provide more than 90 percent of heating efficiency, while making sure that the energy of firewood is transferred to people's homes and not to their lungs."

The inventor Hector Becker is a thermodynamics expert at the Wood Engineering Department at the University of Bio Bio (UBB), who, according to a report seen by EFE, is excited about the first results of his factory-made system.