View of the ocean waters near Argentina's Carlini Base on Antarctica's King George Island which members of the Homeward Bound expedition to the frozen continent visited on Jan. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Diana Marcela Tinjaca

A view of the entrance to Argentina's Carlini Base on Antarctica's King George Island where members of the Homeward Bound expedition were provided with hospitality and research data by base personnel on Jan. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Diana Marcela Tinjaca

A researcher at Argentina's Carlini Base on Antarctica's King George Island displays a plant to members of the Homeward Bound expedition to the frozen continent on Jan. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Diana Marcela Tinjaca

How can one go scuba diving in the chilly waters of Antarctica? That was the question posed by the group of 80 female scientific leaders touring the White Continent when they visited Argentina's Carlini Base, famous for its research projects and for hosting a 2013 concert by the heavy metal rock band Metallica to benefit the planet.

On the sixth day of their Antarctic sojourn, the members of the Homeward Bound expedition, supported by Spain's Acciona company, visited Argentina's most important base at the bottom of the world located on King George Island - known as May 25 Island to Argentines - and surrounded by Three Brothers Hill, 210 meters (690 feet) high, and the Fourcade glacier.