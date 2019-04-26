The blend of colonial and Inca cultures that is the village of Vilcashuaman in southern Peru seeks to become known to the world on social networks following the arrival of high-speed Internet on mobile devices that will provide immediate worldwide coverage of this faraway area hidden in the Andes.
To attract more national and international visitors, Vilcashuaman will use the village's new connections to 3G and 4G mobile networks starting this week to promote its main tourist attractions based on its great historical and architectural legacy.