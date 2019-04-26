Telefonica promotors in traditional Inca garb on April 22, 2019, receive visitors to the southern Peruvian village of Vilcashuaman, a blend of colonial and Inca cultures that seeks to become known to the world on social networks following the arrival of high-speed Internet on mobile devices. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Women dressed as Inca princesses use mobile phones on April 22, 2019, to see on the Internet their southern Peruvian village of Vilcashuaman, a blend of colonial and Inca cultures that seeks to become known to the world on social networks following the arrival of high-speed Internet on mobile devices. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Photo taken on April 22, 2019, of the church of St. John the Baptist, built in the 16th century over the Inca Temple of the Sun, in the southern Peruvian village of Vilcashuaman, a blend of colonial and Inca cultures that seeks to become known to the world on social networks following the arrival of high-speed Internet on mobile devices. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The blend of colonial and Inca cultures that is the village of Vilcashuaman in southern Peru seeks to become known to the world on social networks following the arrival of high-speed Internet on mobile devices that will provide immediate worldwide coverage of this faraway area hidden in the Andes.

To attract more national and international visitors, Vilcashuaman will use the village's new connections to 3G and 4G mobile networks starting this week to promote its main tourist attractions based on its great historical and architectural legacy.