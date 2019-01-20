The Australian Fabian Dattner (2nd r.), founder of the Homeward Bound project, poses with a few of the 80 female scientists and technicians who joined in the group's expedition to the Antarctic as a way to boost their leadership skills and strengthen their determination to influence such issues as climate change. EFE-EPA/Lisa Elenz

After the successful expedition to Antarctica by 80 female scientific and technical leaders of the Homeward Bound program, the Australian Fabian Dattner, founder of the project, said in an interview with EFE that she was more committed than ever to creating a global network of women to boost their influence and visibility on the planet.

"The most important goal for Homeward Bound is bringing together the number of 1,000 women by 2026," Dattner said, adding that with this network she seeks to increase women's impact on global issues like climate change.