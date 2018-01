(L-R) Spanish researchers Jose Maria Bermudez de Castro, Jose Miguel Carretero, Maria Martinon, and Juan Luis Arsuaga show a reproduction of the oldest fossil ever found outside of Africa, in Burgos, Spain, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Santi Otero

Homo sapiens emerged from Africa 60K years earlier than we had thought

Homo sapiens originated in Africa between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, but knowing when our species began to spread elsewhere is a complex puzzle still in the building stage.

Now, the oldest fossil ever found outside of Africa, along with human-made stone tools - in a cave in Israel - moves the chronology for that dispersal 60,000 years farther back in time.