Photo provided on Mar. 25, 2018 by the Honduran Presidency showing President Juan Orlando Hernandez during the grand opening of a center for the study of artifacts found at the White City archaeological site in the Mosquitia region in Honduras, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Honduras

Photo provided on Mar. 25, 2018 by the Honduran Presidency showing President Juan Orlando Hernandez during the grand opening of a center for the study of artifacts found at the White City archaeological site in the Mosquitia region in Honduras, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Honduras

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on the weekend inaugurated a center for the study of the artifacts found at the White City archaeological site in the Mosquitia region in eastern Honduran.

"Today we inaugurate something that can be touched and seen," the president said during the facility's grand opening on Saturday, adding that he expects that the center will create much international interest in the country.