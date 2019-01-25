China's Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, Huawei Technologies speaks during a panel session on the first day of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A man looks at his mobile phone on an escalator adorned with Huawei advertisements in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Huawei Technologies Co unveiled a chipset for its coming folding smartphone and other 5G devices, as the Chinese giant pushes to be a global leader in the next-generation technology despite a growing backlash from Western governments, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

With its Balong 5000, Huawei joins companies such as Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp. in announcing a 5G-compatible chipset. The components will form a pillar of 5G cellular networks, whose rollout in coming years is expected to bring faster speeds and a boom in internet-connected applications from self-driving cars to virtual reality.