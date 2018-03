Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group (R), speaks at the presentation of the company's new flagship product during an event at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Huawei

China's Huawei, the third largest smartphone manufacturer on the planet, unveiled here Tuesday its new P20 line of premium smartphones that includes a Pro version with three rear cameras, the industry's first.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, presented the company's new flagship product during an event at the Grand Palais, in the French capital.