Photo provided by the European Space Agency on April 19, 2018, and taken by the Hubble space telescope showing the Lagoon Nebula, a star-forming region located some 4,000 light years from Earth. EFE-EPA/NASA-ESA

The Hubble space telescope celebrated its 28th anniversary in space with a colorful and detailed photo of the Lagoon Nebula, some 4,000 light years from Earth, the European Space Agency announced Thursday.

The photo shows just a small part - a portion four light years in diameter - of the tubulent star-forming region, a glowing area of interstellar gas, the ESA said in a statement.