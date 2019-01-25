After decades of promise and hype, artificial intelligence (AI) is finally becoming one of the most important technologies of our era. As AI continues to both spread and advance, will it enhance human capacities or will it lessen human autonomy and agency? By 2030, will most people be better or worse off than they're today? Two questions posed in a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe on Friday.
To shed light on these very important questions, the Pew Research Center canvassed AI experts this past summer, including technologists developers, and business and policy leaders. It received almost 1,000 responses, which formed the basis for its recently published report Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humans.