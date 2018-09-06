Some Mexico City markets in recent years have begun an esoteric custom regarding hummingbirds: stuffing them and making them part of amulets that, storeowners say, have the power to attract love.

"You put the stuffed hummingbird into a little purse of red cloth with rose petals, along with a photo of the beloved person and, if you want it to have greater effect, put it in your underwear. The amulet is always carried at chest level, for a man it can be in his shirt and for women in her bra," Nancy, a shopowner in Mexico City's Juarez Market, tells her customers.