Ice covers a bathing platform on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA

Ice covers a bench on the shore of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, 155 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary. EPA/GYORGY VARGA

Ice covers branches of a bush on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA

A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA

Hungary’s Lake Balaton, the largest lake in Central Europe, was transformed into an icy landscape on Monday as temperatures dipped below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Images released via epa showed icicles dangling from a bathing platform _ a sign of warmer climes _ and a bench looking out toward the lake that was completely wrapped in ice.