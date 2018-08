A handout image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the current path of Hurricane Hector as it moves west toward Hawaii (issued Aug. 5, 2018). EFE/EPA/NOAA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hurricane Hector, a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, continues to move through the Pacific although, because it is far from the Mexican coast, it is not affecting Mexico, the weather service said Sunday.

Hector's track could take it gradually toward Hawaii and although it will not make landfall, it could bring heavy rains to the archipelago's big island.