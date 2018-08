General view of the turbulence in the sea at the Mexico's Pacific port of Acapulco, on Aug. 6, 2018, due to tropical storms Ileana and John. By Aug. 7, John had absorbed Ileana and become a Category 2 hurricane, and is forecast to bring heavy rains, windy conditions and high waves to Mexico's western coast. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018, in Morelia, Mexico, showing a building damaged by Tropical Storms Ileana and John. By the afternoon of Aug. 7, John had become a Category 2 hurricane after absorbing Ileana. EFE-EPA/Ivan Villanueva

Hurricane John increased in intensity to a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale on Thursday after absorbing Tropical Storm Ileana, Mexico's National Weather System (SMN) reported.

"John, now a Category 2 hurricane, absorbed Ileana, as a circulation band, due to the binary Fujiwhara effect," said the SMN.