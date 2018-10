Image provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Oct. 9, 2018, showing the projected path of Hurricane Michael over the coming five days. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Image provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Oct. 9, 2018, showing a satellite view of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Hurricane Michael entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is moving northwards with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles (155 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm, which has rapidly increased in strength over the past 24 hours, is still some 350-400 miles from Florida's western coast, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday somewhere in the northwestern part of the state as a major hurricane.