Hurricane Florence increased to hurricane strength on Sept. 9, 2018, and is located 935 km north-northeast of the Windward Islands. Forecasts are for it to hit the Carolinas late this coming week, according to the National Hurricane Center. EFE/File

Tropical Storms Florence and Helene have become hurricanes, while Isaac continues to intensify as the weather systems make their way across the Atlantic.

Florence - which is some 935 km (581 mi) northeast of the Lesser Antilles - is expected to intensify into a Category 4 hurricane and reach the Carolinas between Thursday and early Friday, as per a National Hurricane Center report Monday.