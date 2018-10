People attend the presentation of a Hyperloop passenger capsule at the Carbures plant in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, Oct. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

The futuristic global high-speed train project known as Hyperloop on Tuesday saw its first development milestone as a prototype for one of its passenger capsules was unveiled in southern Spain.

This first capsule designed by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies was presented at the manufacturing plant of Spanish technological giant Carbures in the coastal town of El Puerto de Santa María, located some 650 kilometers (404 miles) to the south of Madrid.