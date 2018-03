Photograph of Jose Maria Figueres, former president of Costa Rica (1994-1998) during the World Ocean Summit in Cancun, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A Costa Rican former president and co-founder of the organization Ocean Unite said here Friday that illegal fishing not only harms the oceans, but trails other objectionable activities in its wake.

"This illegal activity, in addition to damaging the ocean and over-fishing species, comes with other illicit activities, such as arms, human and drug trafficking," Jose Maria Figueres said in an interview with EFE on the sidelines of the World Ocean Summit in this Mexican resort city.