Sivan K (L) Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Jitendra Singh Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India 13 June 2019. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India announced Thursday it plans to put its own space station into orbit in the near future and has other projects in the pipeline.

“India is planning to have its own space station,” president of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Kailasavadivoo Sivan, told the press, adding it “won’t be very huge” and his country did not want to be part of the existing International Space Station (ISS).