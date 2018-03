An Indian forest official chases away an Indian one horned Rhino as it comes too close to their camp during the Rhino census inside the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat district of Assam, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Census teams on their way to count Rhinos during the Rhino census inside the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat district of Assam, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

An Indian one horned Rhino crosses a forest road during the Rhino census inside the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat district of Assam, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A census team wades through water on an elephant back to avoid two Indian one horned Rhinos during the Rhino census inside the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat district of Assam, India, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian authorities Monday carried out a census of one-horned rhinos at the Kaziranga National Park, home to the world's largest concentration of this species, amid hopes that their numbers had gone up or remained stable in the last three years.

These rhinos, which are grey in color and rather short sighted, live in the grasslands and forests at the foothills of the Himalayas and can run at speeds of 40-kph (25-mph) for short periods of time and are also excellent swimmers.