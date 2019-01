The Indian Space Research Organization on Friday said it was working on its selection of three astronauts who would be sent into space to participate in a week-long orbiting mission slated for December 2021.

The Indian space agency will finish setting up the Space Flight Center this year along with the selection and training of the crew members who will work on the Gaganyaan mission, the head of ISRO Kailasavadivoo Sivan told journalists in New Delhi.